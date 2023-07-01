JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $13.50

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FHN. Bank of America reduced their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. TheStreet cut First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

FHN opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. First Horizon’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Horizon news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHN. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 22.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after buying an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

