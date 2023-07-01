JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $147.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.52.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

MTB opened at $123.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.