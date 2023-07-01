JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $56.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s current price.

TCBI has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI stock opened at $51.50 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $422.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,752,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.15 per share, for a total transaction of $260,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,752,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Cummings bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,472.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares in the company, valued at $103,536.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,610 shares of company stock worth $2,198,023. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

