JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target to GBX 165

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 165 ($2.10) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 180 ($2.29) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($2.02) to GBX 152 ($1.93) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Direct Line Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.71.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

