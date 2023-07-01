Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JNPR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.07.

NYSE JNPR opened at $31.33 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $30,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock worth $832,365. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

