KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KDDI Price Performance
KDDIY stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.09. KDDI has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
