KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KDDIY stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.09. KDDI has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $16.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

