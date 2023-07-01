Kellogg (NYSE:K) Position Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.31% of Kellogg worth $70,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kellogg by 120.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Kellogg by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

K stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $6,594,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,731,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,017,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

