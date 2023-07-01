Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS opened at $167.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.35. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.