KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Shares Gap Down to $12.44

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.44, but opened at $11.97. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 54,724 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 356.67, a quick ratio of 356.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -260.61%.

In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 25,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,941.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,941.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christen E.J. Lee bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $454,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

