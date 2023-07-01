Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division owned about 0.08% of Kornit Digital worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,145,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,217,000 after purchasing an additional 872,128 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,864,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,819,000 after purchasing an additional 417,742 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,123,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after purchasing an additional 405,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,256,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 513,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 311,441 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of KRNT opened at $29.37 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $37.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.56.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

(Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.