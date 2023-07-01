Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

KRYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $2,191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at $144,552,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $2,191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,649,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,552,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,407.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,993 shares of company stock worth $23,126,876. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 25.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,700,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,365,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,882,000 after purchasing an additional 35,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.23. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $131.80.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.35). Research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

