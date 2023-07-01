Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.00.
KRYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $2,191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at $144,552,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $2,191,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,649,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,552,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,407.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 221,993 shares of company stock worth $23,126,876. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Krystal Biotech stock opened at $117.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.23. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $61.11 and a 52 week high of $131.80.
Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.35). Research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.
