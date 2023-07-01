La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Head-To-Head Analysis

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Free Report) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and Light & Wonder’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Française des Jeux Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder $2.51 billion 2.49 $3.68 billion $38.58 1.78

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than La Française des Jeux Société anonyme.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Française des Jeux Société anonyme N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder 140.65% 3.52% 0.65%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Française des Jeux Société anonyme 1 0 0 0 1.00 Light & Wonder 1 3 3 0 2.29

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential downside of 9.87%. Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $64.22, suggesting a potential downside of 6.60%. Given Light & Wonder’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than La Française des Jeux Société anonyme.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Light & Wonder shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats La Française des Jeux Société anonyme on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery, and online and PoS sports betting games in France and internationally. The company offers instant and draw games, as well as online poker. It also provides risk management services for sports betting operators; and operates a digital gaming platform. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, and other content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

