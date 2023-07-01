Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $241.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.72. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 429.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,861,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

