LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.1% during the first quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 112,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,591,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

PEP stock opened at $185.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.