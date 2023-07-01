Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $82.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LBAI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of LBAI opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.89 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $870.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1,472.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,442,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,662 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,555,000 after acquiring an additional 773,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,135,000 after acquiring an additional 751,881 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 2,051.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 764,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,955,000 after acquiring an additional 728,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,521,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 476,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

