Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) had its target price cut by Pivotal Research from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $17.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.79. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

Insider Activity

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 443.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

