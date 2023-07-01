Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.63.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LSI stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.15 and a 200-day moving average of $121.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.37%.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $335,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $324,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,705.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Life Storage

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

(Free Report)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.