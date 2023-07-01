LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Get LightPath Technologies alerts:

LightPath Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

LPTH opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.61. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 14.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.