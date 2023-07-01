LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Up to $11.85

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.85, but opened at $12.15. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 6,701 shares traded.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

About LiveWire Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveWire Group stock. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new stake in LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 34,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

