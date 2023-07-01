Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Position Cut by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $6,709,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $460.38 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $456.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.28.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

