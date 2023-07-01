Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Given a C$0.21 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR – Free Report) received a C$0.21 price objective from equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Lomiko Metals Stock Down 16.7 %
Shares of CVE:LMR opened at C$0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lomiko Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.
About Lomiko Metals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lomiko Metals
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Lomiko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lomiko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.