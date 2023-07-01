Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Given a C$0.21 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR – Free Report) received a C$0.21 price objective from equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lomiko Metals Stock Down 16.7 %

Shares of CVE:LMR opened at C$0.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lomiko Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.02 and a 12-month high of C$0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

