Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX opened at $74.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average of $61.36. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,998 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 116.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 50.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 33.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,787 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.