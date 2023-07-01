Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VLO opened at $117.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

