Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol Stock Performance

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $84.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $85.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.