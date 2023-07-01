Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 927.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Up 1.3 %

ANSS opened at $330.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.44. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.23 and a twelve month high of $339.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.92.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 52,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $17,129,010.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,186,595.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,976 shares of company stock worth $18,619,047 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

