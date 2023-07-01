Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,200 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.61 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -690.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

