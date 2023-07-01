Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 46,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 86,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Copart Stock Up 1.1 %

Copart stock opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 933,100 shares of company stock worth $82,877,409. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

