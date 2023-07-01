Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2,118.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,321,000 after acquiring an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 50.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.7 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.50.

Shares of DECK opened at $527.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $487.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.06. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $238.43 and a twelve month high of $529.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

