Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE ICE opened at $113.08 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.20.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

