Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Toro by 11,012.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 363,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 360,562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Toro by 2.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 290,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Toro by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,947,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in Toro by 1.8% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Toro during the first quarter worth about $453,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

TTC stock opened at $101.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.52. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $74.99 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

