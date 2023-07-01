Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.11 Million Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $291.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 51.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.86.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

