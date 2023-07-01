Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.44 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Eaton by 28.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $227,905,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $201.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.81. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

