Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.62 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 62.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 429,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,084,000 after buying an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 34.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 46.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $284.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.94 and a 200-day moving average of $286.78. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $193.65 and a one year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.27.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

