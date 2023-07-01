Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Duke Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 69,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20. The company has a market cap of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

