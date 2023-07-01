Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $4 Million Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $1,213,212,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $196,222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $183,352,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBD. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

