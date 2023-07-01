Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $5.44 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Markel Corp grew its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at $297,761.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $132.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $109.42 and a 1 year high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Progressive from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

