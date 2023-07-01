Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day moving average of $118.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

