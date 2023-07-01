Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cintas by 680.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $497.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $363.59 and a 52-week high of $497.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $473.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.12.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 38.12%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

