Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 500 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Exelon by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Exelon by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after buying an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $40.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

