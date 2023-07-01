Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 51,100 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 101.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.98.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,515,055.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

