Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 14,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,082.2% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 183,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 181,122 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,209,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,501,000 after acquiring an additional 128,160 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.39.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $90.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

