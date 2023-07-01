Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,500 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $65.28 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

