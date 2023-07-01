Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after purchasing an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.86.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CI stock opened at $280.60 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $83.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

