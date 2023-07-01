LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

LYB opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.20. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 109.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

