M. Kraus & Co Acquires 44 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $278,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 6,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $480.77 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $447.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $483.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

