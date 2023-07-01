Macquarie Begins Coverage on Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Macquarie began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GAMB. 500.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.70 million. Research analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,552.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Bookies.com, RotoWire.com, and BonusFinder.com.

