MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAG opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.