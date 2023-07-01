Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Malvern Bancorp Price Performance
MLVF opened at $15.75 on Friday. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%.
Malvern Bancorp Company Profile
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts, as well as safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.
