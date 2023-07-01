Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

MLVF opened at $15.75 on Friday. Malvern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.33 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 686,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 202,032 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 312,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 141,117 shares during the period. Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,376,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,280 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that engages in the provision of various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts, as well as safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

