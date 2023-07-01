Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Lowered by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $116.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

