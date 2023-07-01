Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after purchasing an additional 94,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

Shares of EL opened at $196.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.21. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.05 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

